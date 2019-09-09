Home Nation

Vikram landing on Moon: Kolkata space researchers say there is still hope

Space researcher Debi Prasad Duari told reporters it is good news that 'Vikram' has been located and everyone is keenly waiting for detailed information.

Published: 09th September 2019 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

Vikram lander successfully completed its rough braking phase with its descent speed going down well.

The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: With ISRO saying that Chandrayaan-2 lander 'Vikram' is unbroken but lying tilted on the surface of the Moon after a hard landing very close to the scheduled touchdown site, space researchers and scientists in the city say there is still hope.

Putting the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter on its path was a remarkable feat, he said.

Images sent by the orbiter's on-board camera showed that the lander is very close to the scheduled touchdown site.

"So far we have heard it was not a case of soft landing. We do not know what is the condition inside the lander, but we know that ISRO scientists are making every bid to establish contact with it. If different components of the lander can work as expected, if ISRO confirms that it remains unbroken and intact, that is a success in the true sense," Duari, who is also director of M P Birla Planetarium, here said.

Space scientist Sandip Chakraborty said bringing out of the rover 'Pragyan' from the lander and making it functional is crucial for the moon mission.

"We should not give up hope (about the lander), let's wait for more news," he said.

'Vikram', which encases rover 'Pragyan' went out of contact during its final descent when it was just 2.1 km above the lunar surface in the early hours of September 7.

Chandrayaan-2 comprises an orbiter, lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan).

