15-year-old girl gang-raped in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by three men in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Tuesday.

The girl, along with her friend, was going to a temple on Monday evening when the three accused, who were consuming alcohol liquor at a roadside, allegedly attacked them and forcibly took them to an isolated place, they said.

The men allegedly raped one of the girls while the other managed to escape and rushed to her home, police said.

She narrated the incident to her parents, following which police were informed, they said. The accused have been detained and are being interrogated, police said.