Home Nation

Action against IIT-Kanpur teacher after girl student complains of 'inappropriate conduct'

The institute said it had a zero-tolerance policy against any "deviant behaviour" and strict action would be initiated once the recommendations of the panel were submitted.

Published: 10th September 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

IIT-Kanpur (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KANPUR/ GUWAHATI: An overseas girl student levelled allegations of “inappropriate conduct” against a faculty member, prompting the IIT-Kanpur to remove him from teaching responsibilities, the institute said on Tuesday.“Last week, a complaint was filed by a girl student against a faculty member for inappropriate conduct,” the institution said in a statement.

“The internal complaints committee of the institute started investigations under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act following the Supreme Court guidelines... Immediately, on recommendations of the panel, the faculty member was removed from teaching responsibilities of the course in which the girl student was registered,” the institute said.

Deputy director Manindra Agrawal refused to disclose the nationality of the student. “In order to protect the identity of the complainant as required by the law, the institute requests everyone, including media, to exercise restraint and not to reveal any details about the complainant,” the statement added.
In Assam, a professor of the Assam Agricultural University (AAU) was also suspended for allegedly sexually harassing a student seeking admission to a post-graduate programme.

An order issued on Monday by the Registrar of AAU, in Upper Assam’s Jorhat, said: “Dr Jyoti Kumar Gogoi, a professor in the Department of Agriculture Economics and Farm Management, is placed under suspension with immediate effect on the charge of misconduct.”

In her complaint lodged with the chairperson of the AAU’s Women’s Harassment Cell on September 6, the student alleged that she was sexually harassed by the teacher on the pretext of showing the availability of seats. “When I went to Dr Jyoti Gogoi today (September 6) regarding seat availability for third counselling in master’s degree, he tried to sexually harass me in his cabin. The actions were — first, he called me by his side to see the seats available on his desktop. Then, he held my back and touched my cheeks and suddenly, kissed me...” she wrote in her complaint.

Prof suspended for harassment in Assam
In Assam, a professor of the Assam Agricultural University was also suspended for allegedly sexually harassing a student seeking admission to a post-graduate programme

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT-Kanpur sexual harassment ICC
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Shadab
    The picture shown is of IIT Kharagpur
    23 hours ago reply
Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp