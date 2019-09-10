BJP vice president Sahasrabuddhe says Article 370 broke mental barriers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP vice president Vinay Sahashrabuddhe on Monday said the first 100 days of the Narendra Modi led government has demonstrated decisive leadership to bring to the centre stage issues like population control and banning single-use plastic. He said that the Modi government executed things, including abrogation of special features of Article 370 and enacting triple talaq legislation, which people claimed that they could never be done.

Speaking to reporters, Sahasrabuddhe, argued that the economy will be steered to higher growth by the government’s firm resolve. He stressed that there should be no attempt to scare-mongering on economic challenges. Arguing that the Indian economy has huge resilience power, Sahashrabuddhe reminded the past events when the economic challenges triggered by global factors were firmly dealt with.

“Things leaders never said anything about —freeing India from single-use plastic, equating small family with service to the nation — have been determinedly taken up (by PM).” The report on the achievements of the Modi government in the first 100 mentioned that “even before the abrogation of Article 370, the government had taken credible steps to address years of injustice meted out to Kashmiri Pandits... the government created 6000 transit accommodations in the Kashmir valley to rehabilitate the pundits”. The report was prepared by the BJP think-tank — Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC).He also said the August 5 decision has broken mental barriers and united the people of the country.