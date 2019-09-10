Home Nation

'BJP ruled states protecting accused': Asaduddin Owaisi on Tabrez Ansari lynching case

Two months ago, Tabrez was assaulted by a mob on the suspicion of committing a theft in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi (File | EPS)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre of diluting Tabrez Ansari lynching case.

"Jharkhand's BJP government is ensuring that all the cases booked against eleven accused are diluted. In every state ruled by the BJP, the accused are protected and the criminal cases against them are diluted," he told media persons here.

Two months ago, Tabrez was assaulted by a mob on the suspicion of committing a theft in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand. He succumbed to injuries at a hospital four days later.

Owaisi alleged that he died due to a skull fracture after being beaten up for seven hours.

"Had Tabrez been rescued, his life could have been saved. Had he been taken to the hospital, he would have been alive," said the AIMIM chief, seeking the enactment of a law against mob lynching.

He further said that it is high time Modi-led government wakes up from its slumber and discharge its constitutional duty to protect the people's right to life.

"There is a definite attempt to protect the accused. We hope the court does not take cognizance of the charge sheet," he said, while referring to a charge sheet filed by the Jharkhand Police last month.

In the charge sheet, the police have dropped the murder charges against all the accused and converted it into an act of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

  • Supriya singh
    Accused should be punished.... We are living in democratic country ...if Tabrez Ansari accused will be not punished
    20 hours ago reply
