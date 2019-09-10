Building a culture of reading among students in Chhattisgarh 

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: “Reading is important”, asserted a tagline in Chhattisgarh with the launch of a reading campaign taking a pledge to encourage developing an inclination for reading books.

Over 30 lakh students from 50000 government schools joined the reading campaign with the sole objective on fostering the reading habits and galvanise the popular support for it.

The occasion assumed significance since it was held at a time when the reading habits among the younger generation are consistently seen on a decline.

“The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of reading, especially in the context of children. A literate population is the key to our nation’s development and economic empowerment. A culture of reading can end illiteracy. If we can get children hooked to books, we will be able to set them on a path of continuous learning”, said Sourav Banerjee, Country Director of a voluntary organisation ‘Room to Read’, which collaborated with the government to organise the mega event.

State school education minister Premsai Singh Team participated by reading a story book and signed a pledge to spare time for reading.

During the campaign various ways were brought into focus on inspiring the children to develop good reading habits. “Through the campaign a message has been imbibed that ‘what exercise is to a body, a reading is to mind’. Every parents must realise this practice assumes significance not just in today competitive era and but enrich an overall academic accomplishment”, said a senior teacher Sahar Khan.

Many students were seen positively disposed toward reading. “It was a pleasure reading. We all were enthusiastic”, affirmed the students of government middle school Tikiapara in Raipur.

“Such promotion of reading among children will inculcate better knowledge of various subjects which will come from reading. I appeal to teachers to ensure the momentum of reading campaign is maintained”, said the school education minister.

On this occasion Room to Read also launched the #PledgeReadingTime initiative. Through this, people are being requested to pledge time for reading out to children in their family, neighbourhoods, and community; post pictures of their reading on social media pages; and challenge three more people to take the reading pledge. The objective is to spread the word and encourage more and more people to join the reading campaign.