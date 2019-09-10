Home Nation

Building a culture of reading among students in Chhattisgarh 

Over 30 lakh students from 50000 government schools joined the reading campaign with the sole objective on fostering the reading habits and galvanise the popular support for it.

Published: 10th September 2019 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Read-a-thon at Government Primary School in Chhattisgarh. (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: “Reading is important”, asserted a tagline in Chhattisgarh with the launch of a reading campaign taking a pledge to encourage developing an inclination for reading books.

Over 30 lakh students from 50000 government schools joined the reading campaign with the sole objective on fostering the reading habits and galvanise the popular support for it.

The occasion assumed significance since it was held at a time when the reading habits among the younger generation are consistently seen on a decline.

“The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of reading, especially in the context of children. A literate population is the key to our nation’s development and economic empowerment. A culture of reading can end illiteracy. If we can get children hooked to books, we will be able to set them on a path of continuous learning”, said Sourav Banerjee, Country Director of a voluntary organisation ‘Room to Read’, which collaborated with the government to organise the mega event.

State school education minister Premsai Singh Team participated by reading a story book and signed a pledge to spare time for reading.

During the campaign various ways were brought into focus on inspiring the children to develop good reading habits.  “Through the campaign a message has been imbibed that ‘what exercise is to a body, a reading is to mind’. Every parents must realise this practice assumes significance not just in today competitive era and but enrich an overall academic accomplishment”, said a senior teacher Sahar Khan.

Many students were seen positively disposed toward reading. “It was a pleasure reading. We all were enthusiastic”, affirmed the students of government middle school Tikiapara in Raipur.

“Such promotion of reading among children will inculcate better knowledge of various subjects which will come from reading. I appeal to teachers to ensure the momentum of reading campaign is maintained”, said the school education minister.

On this occasion Room to Read also launched the #PledgeReadingTime initiative. Through this, people are being requested to pledge time for reading out to children in their family, neighbourhoods, and community; post pictures of their reading on social media pages; and challenge three more people to take the reading pledge. The objective is to spread the word and encourage more and more people to join the reading campaign.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Read-a-thon
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp