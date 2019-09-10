Congress leader Goverdhan Kalla passes away

By PTI

JAIPUR: Veteran Congress leader and former MLA Goverdhan Kalla has died after a prolonged illness in Jaisalmer.

He was 89. Kalla breathed his last on Monday night.

The last rites were performed at Vyas Chhatri Cremation Ground where large number of Congress leaders, his family members and supporters gathered.

Expressing grief over the demise of Kalla, who was an MLA from Jaisalmer between 2003-08, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Kalla made remarkable contribution in the field of Khadi.

Gehlot prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

Energy Minister B D Kalla, Minority Affairs Minister Shale Mohammad, MLA Ruparam and others paid floral tributes and attended the funeral procession.