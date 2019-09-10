Congress's Sandeep Dixit accuses BJP of vendetta politics by reopening 1984 riots case

By ANI

DELHI: Congress leader Sandeep Dixit on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of vendetta politics after a special investigation team (SIT) decided to reopen the investigation into several cases related to 1984 Sikh riots.

"This (reopening 1984 Sikh riots cases) is nothing but vendetta politics of the BJP. It has been 35 years since the tragic riots. There have been a number of SITs that have been formed and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's name has not come anywhere," Dixit told ANI.

The Congress leader also said that the SIT was acting as a political arm of the BJP, just like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

ALSO READ: Home Ministry reopens 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases​ against Kamal Nath

"The BJP tried to buy off our MLAs in Madhya Pradesh but Kamal Nath prevented it. So, now they are reopening the 1984 riots case. Nath has, in fact, opened an investigation into Vyapam, the biggest employment scam," Dixit said.

He accused the BJP of trying to blackmail Nath and said that there is "absolutely nothing in this allegation".

ALSO READ: BJP's 'ring the bell' campaign against Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's government

Meanwhile, Congress leader KTS Tulsi also came in support of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

"More than a dozen inquiries into the riots have exonerated Kamal Nath. It was said that Nath was trying to stop the angry mob which was killing people," Tulsi said.

An SIT has opened a case against Nath. The SIT will consider the evidence and hear witnesses against the senior Congress leader.