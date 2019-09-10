Home Nation

Congress's Sandeep Dixit accuses BJP of vendetta politics by reopening 1984 riots case

The Congress leader said that the SIT was acting as a political arm of the BJP, just like the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate.

Published: 10th September 2019 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Sandeep Dixit

Congress leader Sandeep Dixit (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

DELHI: Congress leader Sandeep Dixit on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of vendetta politics after a special investigation team (SIT) decided to reopen the investigation into several cases related to 1984 Sikh riots.

"This (reopening 1984 Sikh riots cases) is nothing but vendetta politics of the BJP. It has been 35 years since the tragic riots. There have been a number of SITs that have been formed and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's name has not come anywhere," Dixit told ANI.

The Congress leader also said that the SIT was acting as a political arm of the BJP, just like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

ALSO READ: Home Ministry reopens 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases​ against Kamal Nath

"The BJP tried to buy off our MLAs in Madhya Pradesh but Kamal Nath prevented it. So, now they are reopening the 1984 riots case. Nath has, in fact, opened an investigation into Vyapam, the biggest employment scam," Dixit said.

He accused the BJP of trying to blackmail Nath and said that there is "absolutely nothing in this allegation".

ALSO READ: BJP's 'ring the bell' campaign against Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's government

Meanwhile, Congress leader KTS Tulsi also came in support of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

"More than a dozen inquiries into the riots have exonerated Kamal Nath. It was said that Nath was trying to stop the angry mob which was killing people," Tulsi said.

An SIT has opened a case against Nath. The SIT will consider the evidence and hear witnesses against the senior Congress leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sandeep Dixit BJP Kamal Nath 1984 anti sikh riots Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp