DefExpo 2020: Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath hold review meeting

The first meeting of the Apex Committee chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was held on Monday in Delhi, in the presence of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath.

Published: 10th September 2019 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi releasing the DefExpo Brochure in Lucknow on September 10.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi releasing the DefExpo Brochure in Lucknow on September 10. | Express Photo Services

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took stock of the preparations for the DefExpo 2020 taking place for the first time in Lucknow.

The first meeting of the Apex Committee chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was held on Monday in Delhi, in the presence of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath.

Rajnath Singh said, “The DefExpo would give a great fillip to investments being sought for the defence corridor in Uttar Pradesh.” 

The exhibition to be from 05 – 08 February 2020, will be showcasing Defence manufacturing capabilities of Indian Companies as well as of that of world’s top defence manufacturing companies.

Spelling out the ongoing work related to the preparations Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath said, “The site levelling work is going on at present and the site would be handed over by the end of this month. A land bank of 3,000 acres is available for companies desirous to invest in Uttar Pradesh and assured them of all necessary cooperation.”

Nearly 300 acres of land has already been identified by the UP Government for the event.

The state is one of the two Defence Corridors to be developed by India, as per the government.

DefExpo India 2020 Brochure was also released on the occasion. An MoU outlining roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders was signed and exchanged between the officials of the Ministry of Defence and Uttar Pradesh Government.

MoS Defence Shripad Naik, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Subhash Chandra, Secretary (Defence Finance) Smt Gargi Kaul, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Dr. G Satheesh Reddy and other senior officials of Ministry of Defence (MoD), Chief Secretary of Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited - the nodal agency of the event attended the meeting.

The 11th edition of DefExpo 2020, the premier Defence Exhibition conducted under the aegis of MoD, will highlight the logo depicting ‘India - The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub’. The theme for the event is, ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’.

