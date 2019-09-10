ED summons DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya for questioning on September 12

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In more trouble for arrested Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now summoned his daughter Aishwarya for questioning as part of its probe into the money laundering case against the former Karnataka Minister.

A senior ED official told IANS: "We have summoned Aishwarya for questioning in the money laundering case on September 12."

The official said that while scrutinising the financial dealings of Shivakumar, the agency found documents pertaining to a trust handled by his daughter.

"To get the details of the functioning of the trust and its financial transactions, we have summoned Aishwarya for questioning," he said.

The financial probe agency had arrested Shivakumar on September 3 after questioning him for over two days in connection with case. A day later, a Delhi court sent Shivakumar to 10-day ED custody.

The official said that if required, the agency would also confront Aishwarya with Shivakumar along with the financial transaction documents related to the trust.

Shivakumar has been on the radar of the Income Tax Department and the ED since demonetisation in 2016. An Income Tax search at his New Delhi flat on August 2, 2017 led to the seizure of unaccounted cash worth Rs 8.59 crore.

Thereafter, the I-T Department lodged cases against the Congress leader and his four associates under Sections 277 and 278 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and Sections 120(B), 193 and 199 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

