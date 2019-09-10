Home Nation

Elgaar Parishad case: Pune cops raid DU professor’s home, seize laptop, phone

Confirming the development, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar said no arrest has been made by them.

Published: 10th September 2019 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University Professor Hany Babu.

By Express News Service

NOIDA: The Pune Police on Tuesday conducted searches at the residence of Delhi University professor Hany Babu M T in Noida in connection with the investigation into Elgaar Parishad case.
The search was conducted in connection with offences registered at Pune’s Vishrambaug police station under Indian Penal Code sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 and 121A (waging or attempting to wage war against government), 124A (sedition), among others. Babu, who has been an associate professor at the university’s English department for more than a decade, was not named in the FIR, according to police.

Jenny Rowena, his wife, who teaches in the English department of Miranda House, tweeted: “Today Pune police entered our house at 6.30 in the morning. They said that Hany Babu (my husband) is involved in the Bhima Koregaon case and that for this, they could search the house without a search warrant. They searched for 6 hours, took 3 books, laptop, phone, hard disks.”

Later in the day, Babu issued a statement on Twitter saying that an inspector called Shivaji Pawar among 20 other men had come to his apartment to conduct the raid. “They made me change the passwords of my social media accounts and my email accounts. They have complete access to these accounts... I don’t understand how a government agency can seize my work without providing me the reasons for it, or the basis on which a search was conducted at my residence,” he said.

Babu, a vocal anti-caste crusader, is also a member of the Committee for the Defence and Release of Dr. G N Saibaba, the disabled Delhi University academic who is in jail for alleged Maoist links.The Delhi University Teachers Association condemned the searches, describing Babu as an outstanding teacher.
Academic Council Member Rasal Singh, however, said: “The English department of DU is becoming a centre of such anti-national activities.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pune police elgaar parishad Hany Babu Koregaon Bhima
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp