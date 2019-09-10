Four of family die cleaning septic tank in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

By IANS

PATNA: Four labourers died on Tuesday after they were exposed to poisonous gas inside a septic tank in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, officials said.

District official Kundan Kumar said that the labourers died due to suffocation after they entered the septic tank to remove some construction material. "Prima facie, it is suspected that they died of suffocation inside the septic tank".

The labourers, who belonged to the same family, were trying to clean the newly-built septic tank in an under-construction building in the Madhuban Kanti village.

Kumar said the district administration will provide compensation to the victims' family under the disaster management fund.

According to the police officials, the labourers were later pulled out of the septic tank and taken to a local hospital where they were declared dead.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident.