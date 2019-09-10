'Grab SP, Collector by collars to become a leader': Chhattisgarh minister's bizarre lesson to kids

By IANS

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh state minister Kawasi Lakhma offered a bizarre lesson in politics to school students when they asked him for tips on leadership qualities, as he told them to "grab the collar" of an SP or a collector if they aspired to become leaders.

In a viral video, Lakhma can be heard saying, "Grab the collar of a Superintendent of Police (SP) or a Collector and you will become a leader".

The video shows the minister sitting with schoolchildren and discussing issues.

#WATCH Sukma: Chhattisgarh Minister Kawasi Lakhma says, "A student asked me ''you have become a big leader. How did you do that? What should I do?' I told him grab the Collector and SP by their collars, then you will become a leader." (05.09.2019) pic.twitter.com/lVLr1oCKTZ — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019

While narrating the incident, Lakhma says, "I asked a question to a child in front of the Chief Minister and P.L. Punia that what will he become when he grows up. The child replied that he wants to become a leader. Next, he asked me a counter-question that how did I become a big leader. I told the child that if you want to become a big leader grab the collar of an SP or a collector."

The video is said to have been shot on Teachers Day when the minister was attending a programme in Pavaram government school in Sukma.

The veracity of the video is yet to be confirmed. There was no response from the minister when IANS tried to contact him on the issue.