Guwahati  Diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

Recognition to Kamakhya temple

The Kamakhya temple, which is located on the Nilachal Hill in heart of Guwahati, got second runner-up award in the Swachh Iconic Places in Phase I under the Swachh Bharat Mission initiative. The awards were announced during the Swachh Mahotsav held in Delhi. The first prize went to Vaishnodevi temple, J&K. The awards are conferred to inspire the managements of heritage places to keep their surroundings clean. President Ram Nath Kovind and a bevy of other dignitaries had graced the Mahotsav.

IIT-Guwahati develops ‘tutor’

A team of PG students from IIT-Guwahati, along with some faculty members, are developing an artificial intelligence-enabled Chatbot ‘ALBELA’ to teach and support first-year students of Electrical & Electronics Engineering. The Chatbot is trained to answer queries of first-year students, who may have doubts related to content, such as preferred textbooks, reference books, notes, and sample questions. Prof. Praveen Kumar of IIT-Guwahati’s Electrical & Electronics Engineering department said the response from the students had been overwhelming. He said they had been working on the project’s development with a team of seven research scholars.

Turkish duo held for ATM fraud

Two ATM hackers, who unleashed a reign of terror in Guwahati, were arrested in Mumbai. The accused, Abdul Halek and Idgi Imrah, are Turks. Earlier, 46 cases regarding ATM frauds were registered with various police stations in the city. People had complained about their money disappearing from their bank accounts. The duo had snooped through ATM card details at kiosks. Their criminal activities came to the fore when a man at an ATM centre was alarmed when he had seen a gadget installed at the machine. The accused hacked ATM card details with the help of electronic gadgets.

Football fans left heartbroken

Football lovers were heartbroken as India lost 1-2 to Oman in the opening Group E match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Sarusajai Stadium in the city. Tickets were sold off in no time as there was a huge excitement among fans. India was ahead till the 82nd minute of the match. When the Indian fans were expecting a historic moment, Oman scored twice in quick succession to seal the match. “I found it very difficult to accept the defeat. They (Indian footballers) played so well in the first half, but ran out of energy in last ten minutes to give away the match,” a football buff said. India will next take on Qatar in an away match on September 10.