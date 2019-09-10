Himalayan states to talk challenges at Dehradun summit

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN : A two-day summit of Indian Himalayan states aimed at discussing challenges faced by the hill states will be organised in Dehradun on October 10-11. Over 150 officials, experts, scientists and institutions will discuss plans to disperse developmental projects to the remotest corners of the hilly areas, especially in villages.

It will entail identification of common and diverse factors of the hill states such as Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam and others.

“The states will discuss the need for cooperation to transform the rural landscape of the hilly states into international tourism spots,” said Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the state government.The representatives will also discuss the factors affecting climate and environment of the hills states such as melting of glaciers, loss of flora and fauna due to change in weather patterns.