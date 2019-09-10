Centre commits $130 billion to boost military’s combat capability in 7 years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At a time India is facing complex security scenario, the government has decided to beef-up modernisation of the Indian military. Official sources said the government has decided on a broad plan to speed up modernisation of the Army, Navy and the Air Force under which a range of critical weapons, missiles, fighter jets, submarines and warships will be procured in the next few years.

The mega plan is to spend $130 billion on sprucing up combat capability of the armed forces in the next five to seven years. As per the priority related to the Army is to fast-track infantry modernisation, including procuring 2,600 infantry combat vehicles and 1,700 future-ready combat vehicles for the Indian Army.

Coming to the Air Force, the priority is to procure 110 multirole fighter aircraft. The plan further is to equip the force in every sphere.There is an elaborate plan to make the navy fit to fight in every sphere including above water, below water and in air.The Navy has already finalised a plan to have 200 ships, 500 aircraft and 24 attack submarines in the next 3-4 years. At present, the Navy has around 132 ships, 220 aircraft and 15 submarines.

Striking a balance

Amidst the modernisation woes, the Army is working on balancing its ongoing plan so that the Arms and Support Arms get their modern equipment in conjunction.The Army has a strength of 1,228,059 officers and men.“Under the 13th Recast Plan of the Army we plan to first finish with the first priority of all the Arms and Support Arms so that there is a balanced growth of every formation of the Army,” shared a source. The second priorities will be touched next, he said.