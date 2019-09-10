India on alert for naval terror strike

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s failure at fomenting violence in J&K has compelled it to change its tactics to perpetrate violence in other parts of India. The recovery of some abandoned boats at Sir Creek on Monday adds substance to that theory. Chief of Army’s Southern Command said that intelligence agencies have warned of a potential terror attack in the Southern Coast region. Sources told this newspaper that intelligence agencies have given specific inputs of ISI, Pakistan Armed Forces and terror groups joining hands to use the sea route to conduct attacks on Indian military targets.

The Commander in Chief of Army’s Southern Command Lt Gen SK Saini said, “We have inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in the southern part of India. Some abandoned boats have been recovered from Sir Creek. We’re taking precautions to ensure that designs of inimical elements and terrorists are stalled.”

Lt General Saini’s comments are a step ahead of what the Navy Chief had recently warned that the specialised training was being given to JeM cadres in Pakistan. While speaking in Pune on August 27, Admiral Singh had said, “We got intelligence that the JeM’s underwater wing is training men. This is one of the changing forms of terrorism, but we are keeping a watch.”

Around 50 JeM terrorists are being trained to carry out a seaborne attack against India, according to sources. It has been learnt that naval bases and nNaval ships could be targeted by the terrorists.After the blow given by the security forces in the state of Jammu and Kashmir under ‘Operation All out’, the leadership of the terrorists has been eliminated and has hit the morale of the terrorists group, sources said.

The official added that after having failed to create trouble in Kashmir, they are “desperately” trying to shift focus towards other parts of the country and sea-based terrorism is being explored by them. Kerala DGP Lokanath Behera, meanwhile, asked all district police heads to maintain high alert across the state. He directed personnel to maintain heightened vigil at places people gather in large numbers.

Security tightened

A defence spokesperson said the “northernmost point of the Army’s southern command includes parts of Gujarat also. The word south from southern command GOC does not mean Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka only. It includes complete southern peninsula and parts of Gujarat.”

Security has also been beefed up at Tirumala and the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.