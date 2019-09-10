Home Nation

Indian Navy to commission INS Khanderi attack submarine on September 28

The Submarine project is  late by several years. The Project 75 (Scorpene Project signed in 2016) was to be completed by 2012 but the first submarine INS Kalvari was commissioned in December 2017.

Published: 10th September 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

INS Khanderi

PM Modi at the commissioning of the first Scorpene-class submarine INS Kalvari in 2017. (File | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Indian Navy’s underwater combat capability is set to get a boost with the addition of the second submarine of the Kalvari Class being manufactured by the Mazgaon Dockyard Limited Mumbai in collaboration with French Company Naval Group. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also be launching a Stealth Frigate for sea trials and a Dry Dock for the aircraft carrier the same day.  Singh will induct the INS Khanderi on September 28 into the Navy at Mumbai, informed naval sources. He will also preside over two other functions the same day. 

INS Khanderi, being manufactured under the Project 75 with a total of six submarines to be built, is meant for multifarious missions like combating enemy above water and below water, surveillance, intelligence gathering and mine laying. Calling the commissioning long overdue, Defence Analyst Commodore Anil Jai Singh (Retd) says, “We already have lost so many years but with continuous Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean, these are very critical to the Navy.” 

The Submarine project is  late by several years. The Project 75 (Scorpene Project signed in 2016) was to be completed by 2012 but the first submarine INS Kalvari was commissioned in December 2017. The commissioning of rest four submarines will be completed by 2022. Defence Minister will also be launching first Stealth Frigate being built under Project 17A. Seven such warships are being built under the project. 

The ship will undergo its trials and is likely to be commissioned in 2021. Dry Dock to be commissioned by Defence Minister will be second of its kind as there is one at Cochin which takes on the repair and maintenance of the aircraft carriers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
INS Khanderi Indian Navy Submarine Navy submarine
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp