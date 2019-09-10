Man electrocuted, another injured as Tazia in Muharram procession hits live wires in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

SAMBHAL: One person was electrocuted and other injured on Tuesday morning when a 'tazia' in a Muharram procession came in contact with live wires in Akbarpur village here, police said.

The incident took place in Bahjoi area when Safleen (40) and others were taking out 'tazia', police said.

While Safleen died due to electrocution, another man was injured and has been rushed to the hospital where his condition was stated to be stable, they said.

Tazia is a replica of the tomb of Hazrat Imam Hussain Ali, the martyred grandson of Prophet Muhammad, that is taken out by Muslim devotees in processions during Muharram.

The Shia Muslim community mourns Ali's martyrdom in the Karbala battle by hitting themselves with sharp objects and carrying out 'tazia' processions.

Muharram is considered as one of the sacred months of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The battle of Karbala, in which Ali and 72 others had attained martyrdom - is said to have been taken place in the 7th century.