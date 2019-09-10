Home Nation

Police did not have warrant for search house: Delhi University Professor Hany Babu

Babu, who has been teaching at DU's English Department for close to a decade, said the police took away laptops which contain his research.

Published: 10th September 2019 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University Professor Hany Babu.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi University Professor Hany Babu, whose house was raided in connection with the 2017 Elgaar Parishad case for alleged Maoist links, alleged that police did not have a search warrant and they seized the phones of his daughter and wife, not allowing them to communicate with friends.

Babu, who has been teaching at DU's English Department for close to a decade, said the police took away laptops which contain his research.

Babu was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 and 121A (waging or attempting to wage war against government), 124A (sedition), among others.

"At 6.30 am, 20 people knocked at my door, claiming that they belonged to the Pune Crime Branch. Five of them were in uniform, the rest were in civil clothes."

"I was told that they wanted to conduct a search of my residence. When I asked for a search warrant, I was told there was none and that this case doesn't need one," he posted on the microblogging site.

Babu said he requested them to show some form of identification and an officer with the name Shivaji Pawar showed him his ID.

"After this, the officers entered my residence and looked through every room of my apartment. The search went on for six hours, at the end of which they said they will be seizing my laptop, my hard disks, my pen drives and books. They made me change the passwords of my social media accounts and my email accounts," he said.

The professor claimed that they had complete access to his accounts "through the changed passwords and I no longer have access to these accounts".

"I would like to state that as a teacher, my work is heavily dependent on what I have saved in my laptops and my external hard disks. It also contains the research work that l've been pursuing for years. This work is not something which can be duplicated in days," he said.

These are years of his hard work, he said, adding he could not "understand how a government agency can seize my work without providing me the reasons for it, or the basis on which a search was conducted at my residence".

"They did not have a search warrant with them and they did not explain further as to why they don't possess the same. While the search was ongoing, they also seized the phones of my wife and my daughter, barring us from communicating with our friends," he said.

In the morning, his wife, Jenny Rowena, who teaches at DU's Miranda House also posted about the raid on Twitter.

"Today Pune police entered our house at 6.30 in the morning. They said that @hanybabu (my husband) is involved in the Bhima Koregaon case and that for this, they could search the house without a search warrant. They searched for 6 hours, took 3 books, laptop, phone, hard disks," she wrote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hany Babu Delhi University Elgaar Parishad case
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp