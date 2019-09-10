Home Nation

UP government decides to provide interim compensation to rape, mob violence and acid attack victims

The decision has been taken in compliance with the Supreme Court order in Tehseen Poonawala vs Union of India case, Singh said.

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to provide interim compensation to victims of rape, mob lynching and other such crimes. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“It has been decided to provide interim compensation to victims of rape, mob lynching and other such crimes pending probe. A maximum of 25 per cent interim compensation will be provided on the DM’s report,” UP government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh said. He added that at present compensation was provided only after the probe, depriving the victims of immediate relief.

The proposal is in compliance with the Supreme Court judgment of July 17, 2018, in the Tehseen Poonawala vs Union of India case, he said.

Asked about the amount of compensation to be provided to victims of mob lynching or their families, Singh said, “There are different categories. Lynchings are also in different categories and the compensation will be according to these.”           

The SC had in its order said the state governments should give due regard to the nature of bodily injury, psychological injury and the loss of earning, including the loss of opportunities of employment, education and expenses incurred on account of legal and medical expenses. The compensation must have a provision for interim relief to be paid to the victim/next of kin within a period of 30 days of the incident of mob violence/mob lynching.

The cabinet also cleared the state GST concession to Hritik Roshan starrer ‘Super 30’, based on the life of the mathematician in Patna.

UP govt to procure 50 lakh tonnes paddy
The Uttar Pradesh government announced paddy procurement policy for 2019-20, which has set a target of procuring over 50 lakh tonnes of paddy. The policy was approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath. Procurement will start from October 1 and continue till February 28, 2020

