Home Nation

Congress targets Nirmala Sitharaman over remarks on auto sector slowdown, seeks apology

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should seek an apology from the minister for her remarks.

Published: 11th September 2019 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Congress party on Wednesday targeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her remarks that millennials' preference for taxi aggregators was a reason for the slowdown in automobile sector said the statement reflects the "inefficiency, immaturity and the inexperience" of BJP-led government.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should seek an apology from the minister for her remarks.

ALSO READ: Millennials' preference for Ola, Uber too led to automobile sector slowdown, ays Nirmala Sitharaman

"This is surprising that the Finance Minister is teaching us new economics that Ola and Uber are responsible for the slowdown in the automobile sector. The gross overstatement made by the FM is a grave joke on the economy and the country. This remarkable, unbelievable statement by the Finance Minister reflects the inefficiency, immaturity and the inexperience of BJP in governance," Singhvi said.

He said taxi aggregators Uber and Ola have been in the country for years.

"The slowdown is there for some time. How did this reason come all of a sudden?" he asked.

Finance Minister Sitharaman had said that automobile sector has been affected by several things including transition towards BS6 (Bharat Stage 6) and the mindset of millennials, who were preferring not to commit EMIs to buy automobiles but prefer to use Ola or Uber or take the metro. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress Nirmala Sitharaman Automobile sector slowdown
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp