Home Nation

Government's next agenda is to retrieve PoK, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh said that Modi government in its first 100 days took several historic decisions but abrogation of Article 370 was the biggest.

Published: 11th September 2019 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

BJP ready for assembly polls in J-K, EC needs to take decision: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File | PTI)

By ANI

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that next agenda of the government is to "retrieve" parts of Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) and make it a territory of India.

"Now, the next agenda is retrieving PoK and making it a part of India. It's not only me or my party's commitment, but it's a part of a resolution unanimously passed by Parliament in 1994 during Congress government headed by PV Narasimha Rao," he told reporters here while highlighting the success of 100 days of the Modi government.

The minister said that the Modi government in its first 100 days took several historic decisions but abrogation of Article 370 was the biggest achievement of them.

He said that Kashmir was "neither shut nor under curfew" and that the situation was fast getting back to normal.

"The government has taken several historic and landmark decisions at an unparalleled scale but the abrogation of Article 370 is the biggest achievement of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the first 100 days of its second term which is being rejoiced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

He said the decision would help in the industrial growth, employment generation and bettering of the healthcare system in the newly created Union Territories of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.

"Kashmir is free from restrictions and the movement of people is on without any hindrance and situation is fast returning to normal," he said adding that this is the last phase of militancy in Kashmir.

He warned anti-India forces saying they should soon change their mentality and stop thinking that they can do anything and get away with it.

The Minister, who represents Udhampur constituency in Lok Sabha, said that international organisations and major world powers like Britain, France, US, Russia were unanimous in their support for India's move and its sovereign right to do so.

The minister said that there was no question of regional disparity under the present dispensation and the government was committed to ensuring equitable development of both the newly created Union Territories.

He said the government is aware of the challenges facing the country and is determined to overcome these challenges by taking bold initiatives.

Singh said that India is touching new heights in space technology and the feats achieved by ISRO scientists and engineers in these years would be a stepping stone towards further success.

He said that the government has taken some significant decisions for making India a 5 trillion dollar economy and large scale investments in infrastructure and social sector are being encouraged to realise this dream.

He said that despite stiff opposition, the legislation against Triple Talaq demonstrated the government's commitment to restoring the honour and dignity of Muslim women.

"The legislation is a strong step towards protecting and empowering Muslim women by ensuring gender justice as enshrined in the Constitution of India," he said.

The minister also highlighted Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019, providing income support of Rs 6000 to every farmer and extended Pension Schemes to labourers, small traders and farmers and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act' - 2019 as landmark decisions of Modi government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jitendra Singh Pakistan occupied Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp