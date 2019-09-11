Home Nation

LeT affiliate killed today created lot of terror in Sopore: J-K DGP

Asif Maqbool Bhat terrorist was neutralized in an encounter with security forces in the wee hours earlier today.

Published: 11th September 2019 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Security Forces

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist Asif Maqbool Bhat who was gunned down by security forces today had created a lot of terror in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said on Wednesday.

"LeT's Asif had created a lot of terror in Sopore. Over the last 1 month, he was very active. He made use of Over Ground Workers to print posters threatening civilians not to open shops and not to go for their day-to-day activities," the top cop told the media persons here.

The terrorist was neutralized in an encounter with security forces in the wee hours earlier today.

"Asif was responsible for recent shootout and injuries to three family members of a fruit trader in Sopore. The injured also included a 2.5-year-old baby girl, Asma Jan," said Singh.

According to the police, he had also shot migrant labor, Shafi Alam in the same area.

The attack was an attempt by Pakistan-backed terrorists to prevent the return of normalcy in the Valley by intimidating the locals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LeT terrorist Asif Maqbool Bhat J-K DGP Sopore
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp