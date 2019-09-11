Home Nation

Might rejoin Congress if it changes stand on Article 370: Kripashankar Singh

Over the speculations of him joining BJP ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra, he said that "right decision will be taken at the right time".

Published: 11th September 2019 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: A day after former Maharashtra Minister and senior Congress leader Kripashankar Singh resigned from the party he said that he might reconsider his decision if Congress party changes its stand on Article 370.

"The party must understand that the issue of Article 370 is not the issue of any party but of the nation. Many leaders of the party have contacted me since yesterday, and I said to them that if Congress changes its stand on Article 370 and I got convinced about the changed stand I will reconsider my decision," said Kripashankar Singh.

Over the speculations of him joining BJP ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra, he said that "right decision will be taken at the right time".

"Till date, no talks have taken place about me joining the BJP. I use to talk to leaders of various political parties but that doesn't mean that I am planning to join them. I can only say that the right decision would be taken at right time," he said.

He said that he was told by the party to not come in the screening committee meeting of the party regarding the forthcoming Assembly polls in Mumbai and rather give suggestions in writing.

"Yesterday, I was told that I need not come to the screening committee meeting and give my suggestion in writing. While in the invitation that I received through the message clearly stated that I am invited for discussion over 36 seats in Mumbai," said Singh.

A few days ago, he had expressed his dissent on the party line on abrogation of Article 370. While speaking to ANI, he had said that abrogation of 370 is something which unites the country and every individual and every party should support this move.

Earlier, another Congress leader actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar resigned from the party citing inaction on the part of "key functionaries of Mumbai Congress" for the "betterment of the organisation".

She had joined the Congress ahead of general elections and unsuccessfully contested from Mumbai North constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kripashankar Singh Jammu and Kashmir Article 370
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp