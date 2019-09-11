Mob lynching on suspicion of child lifting is inhuman, says Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Lynching people on the suspicion of child-lifting is inhuman, illegal, unconstitutional, unethical and immoral, said Nobel laureate and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi here on Wednesday. If someone is believed to be a child-lifter, it must be reported to the police instead of taking the law into one's own hands, he added.

Speaking to this correspondent during the third edition of the Nobel Prize Series India 2019 at the National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI), Satyarthi, who won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize, said, "I support anger, I am an angry person, I believe in anger. But my anger is not the result of revenge or hatred or ego clashes. I am angry because I believe anger is energy. Anger should give birth to ideas which can change surroundings and injustices around us. I want people to be angry for peace. This energy should not be lost in violence, hatred and fights,’’ he said.

Drawing attention to the issue of child trafficking, he said, "Eight children go missing in India per hour as per the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB). They are trafficked for slavery, prostitution, organ sale, begging and so on. If you see children begging in Chandigarh or Mohali, they are not normally local children but are stolen from Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa or other parts of India and sold to local agents.’’

He also urged people not to buy products made by firms which employ child labour. "Children are also employed in small scale industries. Please do not use products made by child labour,’’ he said.