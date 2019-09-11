Home Nation

No respite from rain likely in Madhya Pradesh over next 3-4 days

An orange alert of heavy/ very heavy rains has been issued for 35 districts in the state.

Rains

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: There will be no respite from the ongoing rain fury for the next three to four days in Madhya Pradesh, which is witnessing unprecedented rains since 10-11 days.

According to state MET department sources, it is unlikely for any respite in the next three to four days from the heavy rains lashing the state. Even after the rains stops in three-four days time, another weather system which is developing in the Bay of Bengal could again bring more and heavy rains later this month.

Meanwhile, the state MET department has issued fresh rain alert for 35 districts of the state on  ednesday over the next 24 hours. An orange alert warning about possibility of heavy to very heavy rains has been sounded for 35 districts of west MP, Central MP and Mahakoshal region, including Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore, Ratlam and Chhindwara districts.

As per data released by the state MET department, Madhya Pradesh has already received more than normal rains in the ongoing monsoon. In the period June 1, 2019 to September 11, 2019, against the normal rainfall of 854.8 mm, the state had already recorded 1076.2 mm rain, which is 26 per cent more than the normal rainfall.

Barring 12 districts, all other 40 districts have either recorded normal rainfall or more than normal rainfall in the present monsoon season.

Against the normal monsoon rainfall of 878.1 mm rainfall (June 1 to September 11), Bhopal has already received 1560.6 mm rainfall, which is 78 per cent more than normal rainfall. This is more than the 1431.5 mm rain recorded in 2016 and little less than 1600 mm-plus record rainfall reported in the capital city in 2006.

Among other major cities, Indore has received 41 per cent more than normal rainfall and, Jabalpur (38 per cent more than normal). The west MP district of Mandsaur has received 120 per cent more than normal rainfall, while the adjoining Neemuch district has recorded over 87 per cent more than normal rainfall.

Meanwhile, another rain related death was reported from the state as an unidentified woman was buried alive in a rain triggered wall collapse in Tirka village in Gotegaon area of Narsinghpur district on Wednesday, taking the toll in last 72 hours to 14 in the state.

