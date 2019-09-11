One killed as Maoists fire on ex-comrades in Gadchiroli at Maharashtra

By ANI

GADCHIROLI (MAHARASHTRA): Maoists shot dead one person and injured another here on Tuesday evening. The deceased and the injured were both former Maoists who had surrendered, police said.

The duo who came under Maoist attack identified as Ashok and Kishore were on their way to Gadchiroli from Gilanguda village on a motorcycle on Tuesday when the Maoists fired on them. "One of the surrendered Maoists sustained injuries in the incident while the other died," Shailesh Balkawade, Superintendent of Police said.

The injured person has been admitted to the government hospital in Gilanguda. Ashok and Kishore had surrendered in 2010 and 2013 respectively. Both were residents of Gadchiroli. Further details are awaited.