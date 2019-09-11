Home Nation

PM Modi launches slew of schemes for farmers, programme to vaccinate 500 million livestock

PM Narendra Modi also personally interacted with farmers, veterinary doctors and plastic waste segregators in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

Published: 11th September 2019 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi addressing a rally. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ambitious National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, among a slew of government schemes for farmers.

With 100 per cent funding from the Centre of Rs 12,652 crore for a period of five years till 2024, NADCP aims at vaccinating over 500 Million livestock including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and pigs against foot and mouth disease.

The programme also aims at vaccinating 36 million female bovine calves annually in its fight against Brucellosis disease. The programme has two components - to control the diseases by 2025 and eradication by 2030.

Modi also personally interacted with farmers, veterinary doctors and plastic waste segregators. Taking his pledge to phase out single-use plastic he not only launched a welfare scheme to segregate plastic from waste but also interacted with a number of waste collectors.

He in fact sat down with them to tell them the importance of segregating plastic from waste so that it doesn't end up in the stomachs of bovines.

He inspected a machine facility that will recycle waste. He also interacted with veterinary doctors on how vaccines are administered to cows and what precautions are taken.

This is part of the government's effort to double farmers' income. Modi also interacted with select farmers who have been beneficiaries of government schemes.

The Prime Minister also launched nationwide workshops in Krishi Vigyan Kendras in all 687 districts of the country with artificial insemination of livestock as one of the goals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Mathura Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp