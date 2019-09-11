Home Nation

RSS-affiliated labour union to hold hunger strike on October 14

The BMS is against outsourcing and contractual employment in the government departments and this issue will also be raised during the hunger strike.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Concerned over the bleak employment scenario in the country, the RSS affiliate Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will hold a one-day hunger strike on October 14 at Atal Memorial in Delhi demanding recruitment drives to fill the vacancies in government departments.

The BMS is against outsourcing and contractual employment in the government departments and this issue will also be raised during the hunger strike. The organisation said the ‘mad rush’ for privatisation of public sector units is against national interest and will ‘kill our manufacturing sector’ and has created panic among employees as well.

The BMS hit out at the policy of privatising even profit-making PSUs and nationalising loss-making private sector units as “senseless”.It also demanded that the slab of tax-free annual income be raised to `8 lakh.

The RSS affiliate is also in favour of increasing wage level of worker by strictly implementing minimum wages under the new Code on Wages, 2019, so that the rise in purchasing power leads to increase in demand and production. All employment generation programmes should concentrate on job intensive sectors, it said.

During the hunger strike, the BMS will also demand that the labour law reforms should be labour-friendly.

