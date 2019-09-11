Home Nation

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale may get into trouble for violating noise pollution norms

When inquired about the violation, Athawale said that the speech lasted only for about four minutes wherein he promised the audience that he shall try to get assembly ticket for Bhalerao.

Published: 11th September 2019 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Ramdas Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Union minister Ramdas Athawale is likely to get into trouble for violation of noise pollution norms set by the Supreme Court.

Athawale, who was to address a rally at Ulhasnagar neighbouring Kalyan on Monday, reached the place at around 10 pm. Ulhasnagar chief of RPI (A) and local Corporator Bhagwan Bhalerao, who had organized the program, insisted that Athawale must speak at the rally since people were waiting for over four hours to hear him. Athawale then started his speech at 10.23 pm.

While police have booked Bhalerao along with Pramod Thorat, the sound system operator, for disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant (IPC section 188), a local anti-noise pollution activist has threatened that if the police don’t take action against the minister, she will move the high court.

When inquired about the violation, Athawale said that the speech lasted only for about four minutes wherein he promised the audience that he shall try to get assembly ticket for Bhalerao. He also said that the organizers misguided him that the permission has been obtained for the program to continue beyond the stipulated time period.

The police have said that they have already taken the necessary action.

