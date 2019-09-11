Home Nation

Unnao case: Judge records rape survivor's statement at AIIMS

The woman, allegedly raped by the expelled Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor, is battling for life after a truck rammed into her car in Rae Bareli on July 28, killing two of her aunts.

Published: 11th September 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A special fast track court set up at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday recorded the statement of the Unnao rape survivor who is recuperating in hospital.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the accused in the case, was brought to AIIMS from Tihar jail for the court hearing. Special Judge Dharmesh Sharma held the court inside the trauma centre, where the victim was admitted.

Special security arrangements were made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inside the hospital premises where the court for the purpose.

District judge Dharmesh Sharma on September 7, had issued direction to hold trial proceedings inside the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre. The survivor was said to be in condition to depose after surviving a fatal car accident in Rae Bareli in July.

Judge Sharma has decided to continue the day-to-day basis hearing commencing Wednesday till the time the testimony is concluded. The Special Court also stated that the proceedings would be held in-camera and no other public person would be allowed to enter the court without permission.

ALSO READ | Unnao rape case: Delhi High Court sets up makeshift court in AIIMS

The court has directed the AIIMS administration to ensure that CCTV installed in the area should be switched off. The court also requested the hospital to depute an experienced nurse to remain present during the proceedings to look after the victim.

The court has also allowed only two defence associates for accused Shashi Singh and Kuldeep Singh Sengar during testimony and cross examination of the victim/survivor.

The Delhi High Court last week ordered setting up of the special court at AIIMS in order to continue trial in the Unnao rape case.

With this facilitation the victim will be able to depose before the court at AIIMS itself.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 9(6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, Hon'ble Chief Justice and the Judges of this Court have been pleased to order that Dharmesh Sharma...shall hold court for recording the testimony of the victim premises/building of the Trauma Centre of AIIMS, New Delhi along with Tis Hazari Court during the trial," the order read.

This came hours after the Supreme Court asked the Delhi High Court to decide on the trial court judge's request to conduct special proceedings on the Unnao rape case at AIIMS, where the 2017 rape survivor and her lawyer are admitted, for recording their statement.

A bench headed by Justice Deepak Gupta granted liberty to the Delhi High Court to decide at the earliest on the trial court judge's plea to hold a special court in the hospital to examine the victim.

The Supreme Court also granted two more weeks to the CBI to conclude the probe in the Unnao rape survivor accident case.

The bench also said that the trial court judge can approach the apex court for an extension of the period for concluding the trial as there is no bar on continuing the trial beyond 45 days.

On August one, the Supreme Court shifted the five cases connected with the Unnao rape incident to Delhi, assigned a special judge to conduct the day-to-day trial and ordered that the trial should be completed within 45 days.

The court had taken suo moto cognizance of a letter written by the victim's family alleging threats from Bharatiya Janata Party Legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar's aides.

On July 28, the car in which the rape survivor, her lawyer and two aunts were travelling was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli. Both her aunts were killed in the accident, while the rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured.

Brought to AIIMS last month, both the rape survivor and her lawyer are on advanced life support systems and being treated by a multidisciplinary team from the critical care, orthopaedics, trauma surgery and pulmonary medicine departments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kuldeep Singh Sengar Unnao rape case AIIMS
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp