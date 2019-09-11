Home Nation

UP government to transfer land for Jewar airport

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

By Express News Service

NOIDA: THE Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to transfer lands owned by gram sabha and the state to the civil aviation department free of cost for construction of the Jewar greenfield airport in the National Capital Region.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.“The government has decided to transfer 59.79 hectare gram sabha land and 21.36 hectare government land for the Jewar airport project to the civil aviation department free of cost,” UP government spokesman Sidharth Nath Singh told media persons.

The first phase of the airport, spread over 1,334 hectares, is expected to be completed by 2023, according to officials. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) last month started the takeover process for the land earmarked for the airport. As per officials, 80 per cent of the land to be acquired for the first phase of the project does not have any habitation. The remaining 20 per cent is a part of inhabited village areas.  A 50-hectare plot on Aligarh road has been identified for the relocation of families from the six villages.

The airport, the second in the National Capital Region after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, will be spread over 5,000 hectares and cost an estimated Rs 15,754 crore, officials have said.When fully operational, it is planned to have six to eight runways, the maximum for any airport in the country, they added.

The development work at Jewar is expected to commence in 2020 and the first phase will be completed by 2023. The airport is planned to be a trans-shipment hub for the country, according to the Techno-Economic Feasibility Report prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

