Uttarakhand man beaten up by son, brother-in-law for interrupting PUBG game

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In a bizarre development, a man was beaten up by his son and brother-in-law for interrupting their Player Unknown Battleground (PUBG) multiplayer game in Rudrapur, Udham Singh

Nagar district of Uttarakhand.

A complaint was submitted by the man to police and now the matter is under investigation.Kailash Chandra Bhatt, officer-in-charge of the police station of Rudrapur said, “We are investigating the matter and will register the case if there is any truth in the matter.”The man was identified as Satnam Chopra, a resident of Alliance Colony of Rudrapur who is a businessman and owns a cloth shop.

ALSO READ | Stopped from playing PUBG, 21-year-old game addict beheads dad, slices his limbs

On September 7, 2019, Chopra lodged a complaint of being beaten up by his son Arnab Chopra, who is a student of engineering and his brother-in-law Aniket Singh.

Chopra submitted a written complaint in which he narrated as to how he was beaten up.

Earlier, in July 2019, five minors ran away from their respective houses after they were barred from playing the famous multiplayer game by their parents.

Neha Sharma, a psychologist, commenting on such behaviour of teenagers and others said, “The pattern indicates a kind of addiction which compels one to behave in a reactionary manner. With proper

counselling, this can be prevented.”