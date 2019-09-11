Home Nation

WATCH | BJYM men tear-gassed as stir against hiked power tariff turns violent in Kolkata 

The Kolkata police used water cannons tear gas and barricades to stop the protesters when they turned violent.

Published: 11th September 2019 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata power tariff protest

Kolkata police use water cannons on protesting BJYM activists (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: The youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Wednesday held a protest here against hike in electricity tariff and alleged corruption in meter reading.

They were planning to head to the Calcutta Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) office in the Chowringhee square area in the city. The Kolkata Police stopped the protesters near Chandni Chowk metro station.

The police used water cannons, tear gas and barricades to stop the protesters when they turned violent.

"We were going to the CESC office when the police attacked our workers. We are fighting against the high electricity rates in the state," a party worker told ANI.

Several party workers sustained injuries and were taken to the nearby hospital and some of the workers were arrested by the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolkata power tariff protest Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Calcutta Electricity Supply Corporation
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp