Home Nation

BJP launches agitation against Kamal Nath government in MP, Congress responds with 'Dhol Bajao' protest

The protest ‘Ghanta Nad Andolan’ saw the saffron party workers carry out protest marches across the state, while ringing bells, blowing conches and playing manjeeras.

Published: 12th September 2019 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

For representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Opposition BJP staged statewide protest against the nine-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The protest ‘Ghanta Nad Andolan’ saw the saffron party workers carry out protest marches across the state, while ringing bells, blowing conches and playing manjeeras (clashing cymbals) to symbolically woke up the Congress government from administrative slumber.

In the state capital, the protest was led by state party chief Rakesh Singh outside the district collectorate. Singh alleged that the Congress government had put welfare initiatives on the back-burner.

With prohibitory orders already being in place in the city, the BJP leaders led by Singh, ex-minister Vishvas Sarang and state spokesperson Rahul Kothari were arrested by police along with other party workers.

"This protest was staged for justice to the state’s people. The loans of the farmers have not been waived off in the state. There is no unemployment allowance for the youths of the state while electricity rates continue to be very high. He also warned that BJP would intensify protests for the people."

In Jabalpur, leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava led the agitation and courted arrest with several BJP workers. The police had to use water cannons to control the agitating BJP members.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led the agitation in Vidisha, Senior leader and Vice president Prabhat Jha in Sagar, former state president and MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan in Indore.

The ruling Congress responded to the BJP’s Ghanta Nad Andolan with the Dhol Bajao drive. The ruling party leaders held press conferences in all districts to remind people about BJP’s 15 years misrule as well as tell the public about the 100 big decisions of the Kamal Nath government in the first eight months in office.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Nath Congress BJP Ghanta Nad Andolan Dhol Bajao
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp