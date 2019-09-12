Home Nation

Congress meets to plan Bapu's 150th anniversary, Rahul Gandhi missing

According to the party leaders, there will be detailed discussions on the party's week-long programme on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Published: 12th September 2019 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi with former PM Manmohan Singh at a party meeting to discuss plans for the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at AICC HQ in New Delhi.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi with former PM Manmohan Singh at a party meeting to discuss plans for the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at AICC HQ in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi is holding a mega meeting of her party on Thursday to discuss plans for the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The meeting is being attended by all the top leaders of the party, including the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states. But, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath are not attending the meeting.

The meeting of Congress General Secretaries, state in-charges, state unit chiefs and senior party leaders will discuss the party's week-long programme on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Some of the top leaders attending the meeting include former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, A.K. Antony, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Puducherry Chief Minister Narayansami, and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

According to the party leaders, there will be detailed discussions on the party's week-long programme on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to take his message of non-violence and thoughts across the country.

The party has planned 'padyatras' across the country on October 2.

A party leader said that a discussion on economic slowdown will also be held. He said the party will also chart out a country-wide plan on the economic slowdown.

This is the first major meeting headed by Sonia Gandhi after she was appointed as interim President on August 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress Sonia Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi.
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp