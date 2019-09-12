Home Nation

Debt-ridden Punjab farmer kills self, fifth in family to take extreme step

By PTI

BARNALA: Unable to pay an old loan of Rs 8 lakh, a farmer in Bhotna village allegedly committed suicide, the fifth member in his family to take the step.

Lavpreet Singh (22) killed himself on Monday by consuming some poisonous substance as he was under stress over the unpaid loan, they said.

Villagers said that earlier his great-grandfather Joginder Singh, grandfather Nahar Singh, his father Kulwant Singh, and uncle Jagtar Singh too had committed suicide over the loan of Rs 8 lakh, the villagers said.

His mother Harpal Kaur said that he took the extreme step because he was unable to repay the loan. She demanded a government job for Lavpreet's sister Manpreet Kaur and a loan waiver by authorities.

The family had about 14 acres of land, out of which only one acre remains as the rest was sold to repay loans, a villager said.

Deputy Commissioner T P S Phoolka said the state government has included all eligible farmers in its debt waiver scheme.

He said that the state government had waived a debt of Rs 57,330 in the name of Kulwant Singh, Lavpreet's father last year.

The police said that it has registered a case and started investigations.

