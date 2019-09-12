Home Nation

Man accused of brutal attack on Mamata nearly three decades back acquitted by Kolkata court

After hearing the defence lawyer and Lalu Alam, the court found that he may be acquitted for insufficient evidence, public prosecutor Radha Kanta Mukherjee said.

Published: 12th September 2019 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a rally in Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a rally in Kolkata. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Lalu Alam, accused of brutally attacking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nearly three decades ago, was on Thursday acquitted by a city court for want of evidence.

Sixth additional district and sessions judge, Alipore Court, Pushpal Satpathy, passed the order on a plea by the prosecution that the case be considered for closing as time has elapsed in the trial, which is yet to reach any conclusive stage, and many witnesses have died over the years.

After hearing the defence lawyer and Alam, the court found that he may be acquitted for insufficient evidence, public prosecutor Radha Kanta Mukherjee said.

Judge Satpathy had on August 21 closed cross-examination of witnesses in the case on a prayer by the prosecution.

The Trinamool Congress chief was last month summoned by the judge to appear as a prosecution witness and evidence-in-chief, but she could not make it owing to exigencies and security issues, the public prosecutor said.

Defence lawyers could not make arrangements for video-conferencing, he said On August 16, 1990, Banerjee, then a Youth Congress leader, was hit with a blunt weapon on the head apart from blows on her body that caused grievous injuries.

She had to spend several days at a government hospital for treatment, according to the prosecution.

The attack on her by Lalu Alam, brother of then CPI(M) leader Badshah Alam and others, had catapulted Banerjee to limelight as a firebrand Congress leader.

Public Prosecutor Mukherjee had told judge Satpathy that as 30 years have passed since the incident and the trial is yet to reach any conclusive stage, the court may take a call on its continuance.

He had also prayed that the court may pass an order keeping in mind the principle of natural justice.

Alam, who is out on bail, is being tried in the case at present, while 11 other accused are either deceased or not traceable, Mukherjee said.

The public prosecutor also told the court that the process is likely to continue for many more years, and would only lead to harassment of all involved in the matter.

Mukherjee said that Banerjee had last appeared before the court as a prosecution witness in 1994, but the defence lawyers had refused to cross-examine her then, saying they would do so along with the other witnesses in the case.

Owing to security issues, it had been decided that she will appear before the court through video-conference, but the arrangements could not be made in the court, the public prosecutor submitted before the court.

He also said that several key witnesses in the case have died over the years, including former chairman of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Anil Mukherjee and three other former councillors -- Dibyendu Biswas, Dilip Majumdar and Anup Chatterjee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lalu Alam Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp