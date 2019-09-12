Home Nation

Modi's presence at ISRO could have proved 'bad omen' for Vikram lander: Kumaraswamy

The former Karnataka CM went on to add that Modi came to Bengaluru on September 6 night to send across a message to the people of the country that he was behind the launch of Chandrayaan.

Published: 12th September 2019 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy stoked a major controversy on Thursday by suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the ISRO headquarters on September 6 could have proved a 'bad omen' as the soft landing of moon lander Vikram failed.

"I don't know (affirmatively), but probably the timing of his stepping in there could have brought a bad omen to ISRO scientists," Kumaraswamy said at a press conference in Mysuru.

He went on to add that Modi came to Bengaluru on Sept 6 night to send across a message to the people of the country that he was behind the launch of Chandrayaan.

However, the project was the outcome of the scientists and the UPA government during 2008-09, he asserted.

"Poor scientists had toiled for 10 to 12 years. The cabinet approval for Chandrayaan-2 was given in 2008-09 and accordingly the funds were released the same year.

"He (Modi) came here to seek publicity as if he was behind the launch of Chandrayaan-2," Kumaraswamy alleged.

In a setback to the lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 launched on July 22, the soft landing of Vikram lander on the lunar surface did not take place as planned on September 7 morning as the module lost communication with its earth station.

The Prime Minister had specifically arrived in Bengaluru to witness the event with the ISRO team.

Explaining the 'helplessness' of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa before the Centre on all matters, Kumaraswamy said no one in the state government and the centre had the guts to approach the Prime Minister for anything.

One example of this was the manner in which the Prime Minister indicating to the chief Minister and other union ministers present at the ISRO headquaters to leave on the intervening night of September 6 and 7, he alleged.

"The chief minister (Yediyurappa) and a deputy chief minister had gone there. Two to three union ministers too accompanied him. In a sign message, he (Modi) indicated them to leave the place, telling them there was no need for them to be there. These people returned with their tails between their legs. This is the condition of the government that represents our people," Kumaraswamy said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy PM Modi Chandrayaan 2 Vikram Lander
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp