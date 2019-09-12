Patna diary

Rajesh K Thakur By

Express News Service

One pollution checking centre in every block soon

The state transport department has passed an order directing owners of all fuel pumps and automobile services centres in the state to set up pollution checking centre to issue ‘Pollution Under Control’ (PUC) certificates. Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal, secretary, transport department, in his order cautioned fuel pumps or automobile service centres and said those without pollution testing kiosks will be served notices. “Around 150 new pollution testing centres will be set up in the next six months besides operational 269 centres,” Aggarwal said, adding 55 pollution testing centres in Patna have already gone online also. He said every block will have at least at one such centre.

Disturbances during Muharram

Disturbances related to Muharram processions were reported from three districts in Bihar since Tuesday evening. A group of people who protested after they were prevented from playing DJ during a Muharram procession at Sadbhavana Chowk in Nawada were chased away by police on Wednesday. In Vaishali, five persons were arrested in connection with the clash that had erupted at Baligam during Tazia processions that had left three persons injured. In West Champaran, raids are being carried out and a number of people have been rounded up in connection with Tuesday night’s incidents at Jokaha village under Manuapul police station. Members of two communities had clashed during a Tazia procession.

Zoo safari in Rajgir

The state government is planning to open a one-of-its-kind zoo safari at Rajgir in Nalanda. According to sources, five enclosures of the safari may be inaugurated in October. The forest department is developing this eco-tourism facility over 480 acres of land with 20 to 25 vehicles to take visitors on the safari. The department is creating a completely natural ambience and the animals will be seen roaming freely. There will be high barbed wire fencing on both sides of the road for movement of safari vehicles. There will also be a butterfly garden and a research facility on butterflies.

Over 175 vehicles converted into CNG

Over 175 vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, have been converted into CNG vehicles in Patna in the last few months. The conversion was done under an initiative taken by the state government to promote eco-friendly vehicles. According to official figures shared by transport secretary Sanjay K Aggarwal, three new CNG stations are to be set up in Patna. He said eight agencies have been authorised to convert vehicles into CNG vehicles.