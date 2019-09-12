Home Nation

Patna diary

He said every block will have at least at one such centre.

Published: 12th September 2019 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh K Thakur
Express News Service

One pollution checking centre in every block soon

The state transport department has passed an order directing owners of all fuel pumps and automobile services centres in the state to set up pollution checking centre to issue ‘Pollution Under Control’ (PUC) certificates. Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal, secretary, transport department, in his order cautioned fuel pumps or automobile service centres and said those without pollution testing kiosks will be served notices. “Around 150 new pollution testing centres will be set up in the next six months besides operational 269 centres,” Aggarwal said, adding 55 pollution testing centres in Patna have already gone online also. He said every block will have at least at one such centre.

Disturbances during Muharram       
Disturbances related to Muharram processions were reported from three districts in Bihar since Tuesday evening. A group of people who protested after they were prevented from playing DJ during a Muharram procession at Sadbhavana Chowk in Nawada were chased away by police on Wednesday. In Vaishali, five persons were arrested in connection with the clash that had erupted at Baligam during Tazia processions that had left three persons injured. In West Champaran, raids are being carried out and a number of people have been rounded up in connection with Tuesday night’s incidents at Jokaha village under Manuapul police station. Members of two communities had clashed during a Tazia procession. 

Zoo safari in Rajgir
The state government is planning to open a one-of-its-kind zoo safari at Rajgir in Nalanda. According to sources, five enclosures of the safari may be inaugurated in October. The forest department is developing this eco-tourism facility over 480 acres of land with 20 to 25 vehicles to take visitors on the safari. The department is creating a completely natural ambience and the animals will be seen roaming freely. There will be high barbed wire fencing on both sides of the road for movement of safari vehicles. There will also be a butterfly garden and a research facility on butterflies.

Over 175 vehicles converted into CNG
Over 175 vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, have been converted into CNG vehicles in Patna in the last few months. The conversion was done under an initiative taken by the state government to promote eco-friendly vehicles. According to official figures shared by transport secretary Sanjay K Aggarwal, three new CNG stations are to be set up in Patna. He said eight agencies have been authorised to convert vehicles into CNG vehicles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp