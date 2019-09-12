Home Nation

'Puri film toh abhi baaki hai': PM Modi on NDA 2.0's achievements in first 100 days

Modi also took a dig at former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, saying some people facing allegations of corruption have already been put in their 'rightful place'.

Published: 12th September 2019 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inaugural function of newly constructed Jharkhand Assembly Sahebgunj Multiport and launch of Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana at Prabhat Tara Ground in Ranchi district of Jharkhand Thursday September 12 2019. | PTI

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Launching pension schemes for farmers, small traders from poll-bound Jharkhand on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted more action in the coming days, saying that the last 100 days were just a trailer as the entire film is yet to come. 

Addressing a gathering at Prabhat Tara Ground in Ranchi, the Prime Minister said that before Lok Sabha elections his government had taken a pledge to put corrupt people behind the bars on which they have started moving forward and some of the people have already been arrested.

Launching ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that every farmer will get Rs 3,000 per month after attaining the age of 60 and the scheme will ensure benefit to over 5 crore small and marginal farmers across the country. 

The Prime Minister said that his government has been making all efforts to ensure social security to every citizen in the County.

Without taking the name of former Home Minister P Chidambaram, Modi said that corrupt people, whoever they are, will not be spared at any cost.

“The Country has witnessed some of the changes which people have not even dreamt of ……and those who considered themselves above the law have been pleading for bail in the court,” said Modi. 

"This is just a beginning as more action is yet to be seen in the coming days," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the promise made before elections to give an efficient and strong government to the Country is being fulfilled and the people have seen the trailer in the last 100 days of this government.

“We have taken a resolution to ensure rights of e Muslim women, making anti-terrorism act stronger and also ensure development in Jammu - Kashmir and Laddakh for which we have started moving forward by passing triple talaq bill, anti-terrorism law and abrogation of article 370 in the Parliament,” Modi said.

During the occasion, the Prime Minister also urged people to join the campaign to get rid of single-use plastic.

“We have to collect single-use plastic from our homes, villages, localities and get rid of them on October 2. I appeal everyone in this Country to join this campaign and help us in getting rid of single-use plastic,” said the Prime Minister.

Expressing confidence in Raghubar Das Government, Modi said that he was sure that Jharkhand is again going to put double engine to ensure that development keeps on moving with the same pace.

