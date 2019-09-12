Rajasthan government creates additional posts for 'more backward classes'

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has approved the creation of 1,025 additional posts to give five per cent reservation to "more backward classes" in the recruitment process.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal moved by the Department of Personnel to the Finance Department for the creation of additional posts in 17 departments, where competitive examinations have been conducted for 31 different type of posts, an official statement said.

The posts created will be adjusted against vacancies in future recruitment.

Gehlot has also approved an interest-free loan of Rs 10 crore for the construction of a mini-secretariat at the Alwar district headquarters.