Home Nation

Six dead, 20 injured as private bus rams into truck

It took several hours for the police to clear the massive traffic jam caused due to the mishap on NH-4 that connects Pune to Bengaluru

Published: 12th September 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Pune-bengaluru NH accident

SRS Travels rams into a stationary truck near Satara, Maharashtra Thursday morning. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Six persons including five from Belagavi district died and 20 others suffered critical injuries when a private bus owned by SRS Travels rammed into a stationary truck from behind near Satara, Maharashtra, on NH-4 (Golden Quadrilateral) early on Thursday morning.
     
According to sources, a majority of the 30 passengers hailed from different parts of Belagavi district. Condition of 15 of the 20 injured is stated to be critical.

The deceased persons have been identified as Vishwanath Virupakshi (57) from Gaddi-Sankeshwar, Hukkeri taluk, Abbas Ali Katagi (43) from Angol- Belagavi, Dr Sachin Gowda Patil Vishwanath Virupakshi (57) from Gaddi-Sankeshwar, Hukkeri taluk, Dr Sachin Gowda Patil (32) from Sankeshwar and another Gundu Tukaram Gawade. They were residents of the Belagavi. 

According to the police, the bus driver did not notice the truck which was parked near a petrol pump on Satara outskirts because of a tyre burst. All six died on the spot as soon as the bus rammed into the stationary truck. A team of police officials from Satara that rushed to the spot shifted the dead and injured to the hospital.

According to police sources, most of the passengers on the bus were asleep when the incident occurred. It took several hours for the police to clear the massive traffic jam caused due to the mishap on NH-4 that connects Pune to Bengaluru
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pune Bengaluru Highway Karnataka Mumbai bus accident pune truck accident highway
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp