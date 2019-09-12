Home Nation

SP-Congress likely to boycott 48-hour UP Assembly session

The 48-hour marathon Uttar Pradesh Assembly session is scheduled to be held on October 2, on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Published: 12th September 2019 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

A view of Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

A view of Uttar Pradesh Assembly. (Photo | PTI

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party (SP) is likely to boycott the 48-hour marathon Uttar Pradesh Assembly session proposed by the Yogi Adityanath government to discuss and deliberate the 17-point Charter of the United Nations' Agenda on Development.

The session is scheduled to be held on October 2, on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Senior SP leader and Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary on Thursday said party chief Akhilesh Yadav has called for state-wide protest on October 1 to raise the issue of hike in electricity tariff.

On October 2, all MPs, MLAs and MLCs would stage a day-long dharna at Gandhi statue "to save democracy".

"A non-stop, 48-hour session seems illogical. Instead of the day and night deliberations, the session could have been extended to three or four days. SP is preoccupied with agitations and a final decision would be taken soon," he said.

A Congress leader, on the other hand, has raised a question: "What is the need for a non-stop session? Is it an Emergency? We have communicated our feelings to the party high command and a decision on our participation will be taken soon. The Congress Legislators are not in a mood to attend this session."

The SP and the Congress's new stand on the session has surprised the ruling party as earlier they had expressed willingness to join the special Assembly session.

The decision to hold this unique session was unanimously taken at an all-party meeting convened by Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit in last week of August.

After the meeting, Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu had said: "While all of us have unanimously agreed to the session as it is for a good cause, we asked the Chief Minister that the discussion should not be limited for the sake of record."

The session will discuss the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Every member is expected to get five minutes to speak on the subject. They will not be allowed to speak on any other subject during the special session.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP Assembly Samajwadi Party Yogi Adityanath UN agenda on development
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp