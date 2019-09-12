Home Nation

Times Higher Education ranking: No Indian varsity in top 100, six institutions in top 500 list

According to the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry, India's 56 universities were listed in the Times Higher Education University Ranking declared on Wednesday.

Published: 12th September 2019 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express Photo Services)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Five IITs and the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore have made it to the list of top five hundred educational institutions across the globe in the Times Higher Education World University Ranking, while none of them figured in the top 100 ranks.

According to the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry, India's 56 universities were listed in the Times Higher Education University Ranking declared on Wednesday.

"This year, 6 Indian universities made it to the #Top500 list, with @IITRopar making its debut.

"Heartiest congratulations to IISc Banglore, IIT Ropar, IIT Indore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur for being included in the top 500 list of Times Higher Education University Ranking," Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted.

The World University Rankings, one of the most prestigious educational rankings worldwide, ranked 1,396 institutions from 92 countries.

It assesses the performance of research-driven universities on 13 different performance indicators, including teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar has made to the top 600 institutions list.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Institute of Science Times Higher Education World University Ranking Times Higher Education ranking
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp