UGC announces new life skills programme 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday announced launch of a “life skills” (Jeevan Kaushal) programme in the curriculum for under-graduate courses across the country.

The new programme, which for 8 credit points, can be accommodated in any semester and is aimed at inculcating emotional and intellectual competencies in students develop verbal and non-verbal communication skills.

The programme will comprise four courses - communication, professional, leadership and universal human values and skills. The programme will focus on team work, problem-solving and decision-making.

“I hope this to be an effective tool in helping students develop practical knowledge that helps them when they start their careers and become responsible citizens ” said Sanjay Dhotre, minister of state for Human Resources Development while launching the curriculum.