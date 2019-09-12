Home Nation

Uttarakhand to reduce traffic violation fines

Gujarat and Karnataka have already decided to reduce penalties for traffic violations under the Act.

Published: 12th September 2019 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

the Koraput district police is keeping a vigil on vehicular movement and the offenders are being offered roses and chocolates and advice to adhere to traffic rules. 

the Koraput district police is keeping a vigil on vehicular movement and the offenders are being offered roses and chocolates and advice to adhere to traffic rules.  (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The Uttarkhand cabinet has cleared a proposal to reduce some of the penalties revised by the Centre for traffic rule violations under the amended Motor Vehicle Act.

Gujarat and Karnataka have already decided to reduce penalties for traffic violations under the Act.

ALSO READ | 'Too harsh': Mamata says won't enforce hefty fines for traffic violations in Bengal

Though the penalties for several offences under the revised act are being reduced by half, it has been decided not to relax fines for driving without wearing helmets, speeding or tripling on two wheelers, state government spokesman Madan Kaushik told reporters after the Cabinet meeting late on Wednesday evening.

The reduced penalties will come into effect after the state government issues a notification in this regard, Kaushik, who is also the state's Urban Development Minister, said.

Citing instances of the reduced penalties, Kaushik said the fine for driving by an unauthorised person or a minor earlier was Rs 1000 which was revised to Rs 5000 by the Centre recently which is being reduced to Rs 2,500.

ALSO READ | In a bid to avoid hefty traffic fines, this Vadodara motorist sticks all documents on helmet

The fine for driving while talking on a mobile handset is also being halved from Rs 5000 to Rs 2500 in the state, he said.

The penalty for using a wrong number plate in Uttarakhand will also be Rs 5000 instead Rs 10,000.

Those driving without licence in Uttarakhand will have to shell out Rs 2,500 as fine in place of Rs 5000.

The fine for not giving pass to an ambulance or fire brigade has also been amended from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5000, Kaushik said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
traffic violation fees Uttarakhand traffic fines
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp