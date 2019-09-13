ABVP win in DUSU polls victory of nationalist ideology among students: JP Nadda

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Describing as "historic" the ABVP's big win in the Delhi University Students' Union elections, BJP working president J P Nadda said on Friday that it is a victory of "nationalist ideology" among students.

The RSS-affiliated ABVP has won three posts, including that of the president, in the DUSU polls, while the Congress-backed NSUI bagged the secretary's post.

"Congratulations to the ABVP for its historic win in the DUSU polls by bagging three seats. These youngsters are the our country's future and every worker of the ABVP is dedicated to the society and organisation. This is a victory of nationalist ideology among students," Nadda said in tweets.

Touching on his ABVP background, he said it is a mater of pride for him that he worked in the organisation.