Home Nation

After uproar, MMTC bars suppliers from sourcing onions from Pakistan

Last week, MMTC had issued a tender for import of onions from Pakistan, Egypt, China, Afghanistan or any other origin which created an uproar from farmers and political bodies.

Published: 13th September 2019 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Onions

Image for representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid protest, state-owned MMTC has barred suppliers from sourcing onions from Pakistan while modifying its tender for import of 2,000 tonnes of the key kitchen staple.

Subsequently, MMTC modified its tender saying that the bidder should import onions from "any country of origin excluding Pakistan".

India and Pakistan relations are going through a rough patch following the nullification of Article 370 which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The neighbouring country has suspended trade relations with India.

According to the MMTC tender, bids should be submitted before September 24 and will remain valid till October 10.

The shipments should reach by the last week of November.

MMTC has been asked to import onions to improve domestic supply and keep a lid on prices, which are ruling as high as Rs 50 per kg in some parts of the country, owing to likely shortfall in the Kharif (summer) output.

